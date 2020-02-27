Westlaw News
February 27, 2020 / 10:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mylan must face certified EpiPen class action, judge rules

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Thursday said plaintiffs suing Mylan NV for engaging in an allegedly unlawful scheme to squelch competition and sharply raise prices for its EpiPen allergy treatment can proceed as a class.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree in Kansas City, Kansas, certified two classes of EpiPen purchasers to pursue racketeering and state antitrust claims against Mylan and Pfizer Inc, which makes EpiPens for Mylan to market.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
