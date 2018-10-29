FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 11:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Pharmacy benefit managers must face lawsuit over EpiPen prices - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Four pharmacy benefit managers must face a lawsuit alleging they breached their duties as administrators of employee health insurance plans’ drug benefits by causing Mylan NV to raise the EpiPen allergy medication’s price, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson in St. Paul, Minnesota on Friday denied motions by CVS Health Corp, Express Scripts Holdings, UnitedHealth Group Inc and Prime Therapeutics to dismiss a proposed class action by participants in employee health insurance plans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JnG46D

