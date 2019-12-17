Plaintiffs suing pharmacy benefit managers over EpiPen costs seek class cert

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit alleging that pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) violated the federal law governing health benefit plans by causing Mylan NV to raise the price of EpiPen allergy medication have moved to certify classes potentially containing hundreds of thousands of people.

In a motion filed in federal court in St. Paul, Minnesota on Monday, the three named plaintiffs who purchased EpiPens through their employee health plans said the 2017 lawsuit is suitable for class action treatment because all members of the four proposed classes were subjected to identical price hikes.

