August 13, 2019 / 1:48 AM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Sanofi seeks billions from Mylan in EpiPen antitrust lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Sanofi SA wants Mylan PLC to pay up to $11.7 billion in damages for engaging in a scheme to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which became the center of a firestorm over drug price increases.

The French drugmaker detailed its damages claim on Friday as it urged a federal judge in Kansas City, Kansas, to allow it to proceed with a lawsuit alleging Mylan took actions to crush the competitive threat posed by Sanofi’s newer product, Auvi-Q.

