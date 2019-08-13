Sanofi seeks billions from Mylan in EpiPen antitrust lawsuit

Sanofi SA wants Mylan PLC to pay up to $11.7 billion in damages for engaging in a scheme to squelch competition to its EpiPen allergy treatment, which became the center of a firestorm over drug price increases.

The French drugmaker detailed its damages claim on Friday as it urged a federal judge in Kansas City, Kansas, to allow it to proceed with a lawsuit alleging Mylan took actions to crush the competitive threat posed by Sanofi’s newer product, Auvi-Q.

