Westlaw News
March 30, 2020 / 1:45 PM / in a few seconds

Court must reconsider constitutional challenge to ERISA religious exemption -8th Circuit

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A federal judge must reconsider her decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to an exemption for religiously-affiliated employers in the federal law governing employee benefit plans, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The ruling, authored by Chief Judge Lavenski Smith for a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was issued Friday in a class action filed by a former nurse against Ohio Catholic hospital company Mercy Health.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2QWYDn5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below