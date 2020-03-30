Court must reconsider constitutional challenge to ERISA religious exemption -8th Circuit

A federal judge must reconsider her decision to dismiss a constitutional challenge to an exemption for religiously-affiliated employers in the federal law governing employee benefit plans, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The ruling, authored by Chief Judge Lavenski Smith for a three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, was issued Friday in a class action filed by a former nurse against Ohio Catholic hospital company Mercy Health.

