Supreme Court weighs fate of Arkansas pharmacy benefit law

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday heard arguments over whether to revive an Arkansas law regulating pharmacy benefits managers’ drug-reimbursement rates after a federal appeals court found it was preempted by the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.

The eight justices did not clearly indicate which way they might rule in the case, which could have repercussions for laws regulating PBMs in dozens of other states. Arkansas Solicitor General Nicholas Bronni argued for Arkansas, while Seth Waxman of Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr argued for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA), the trade association that challenged the law.

