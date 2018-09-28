Esperion must face investor case over cholesterol drug, court says

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing Esperion Therapeutics Inc of misleading investors by falsely stating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not require it to conduct a lengthy study before approving a cholesterol drug.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday ruled the complaint adequately alleged that the drugmaker wilfully or recklessly made misleading statements to investors following a meeting with the FDA.

