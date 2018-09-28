FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in an hour

Esperion must face investor case over cholesterol drug, court says

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has revived a proposed class action accusing Esperion Therapeutics Inc of misleading investors by falsely stating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would not require it to conduct a lengthy study before approving a cholesterol drug.

A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday ruled the complaint adequately alleged that the drugmaker wilfully or recklessly made misleading statements to investors following a meeting with the FDA.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zEpcFr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
