IN BRIEF: J&J reaches $6 mln deal with alleged counterfeit device seller

A Chicago company has agreed to pay $6 million to Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit to settle a lawsuit accusing it of selling counterfeit and expired Ethicon surgical devices.

Under a consent judgment approved Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago, Advanced Inventory Management Inc (AIM) will also be permanently barred from buying, selling or distributing any products made or marketed by J&J, or using any advertising or markings to suggest its products are authorized by J&J.

