J&J wins injunction against accused counterfeit seller

Johnson & Johnson and its Ethicon unit have won a preliminary injunction against a Chicago company accused of selling counterfeit and expired Ethicon surgical devices.

U.S. District Judge Robert Dow in Chicago on Friday barred Advanced Inventory Management Inc (AIM) from using Ethicon’s trademarks or claiming association with Ethicon after finding the plaintiffs were likely to succeed in proving the counterfeiting. AIM, which does business as eSutures, is also under criminal investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

