Landlords lose bid to block CDC eviction moratorium

A federal judge has upheld the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s nationwide freeze on most residential evictions for nonpayment of rent, which is aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19, rejecting a challenge by a group of landlords.

U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee in Atlanta on Friday denied a motion by the landlords for a preliminary injunction blocking the eviction freeze, finding they were not likely to prevail in showing that the CDC’s order was arbitrary and capricious or violated their constitutional rights.

