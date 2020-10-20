Landlords urge judge to strike down CDC eviction moratorium

A group of landlords on Tuesday urged a federal judge to strike down the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s nationwide freeze on residential evictions for nonpayment of rent aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19, arguing it violated their constitutional rights.

Caleb Kruckenberg of the New Civil Liberties Alliance, who represents landlord group the American Apartment Owners Association and several individual landlords, said the CDC’s freeze “far exceeds anything that Congress envisioned for the agency” and urged U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee, of the Northern District of Georgia, to issue a preliminary injunction overturning it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2TddVVq