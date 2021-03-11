Second federal judge strikes down CDC eviction moratorium

A second federal judge has struck down the nationwide moratorium on most residential evictions put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. District Judge J. Philip Calabrese in Akron, Ohio, ruled Wednesday that the moratorium exceeded the authority given to the CDC by Congress, but stopped short of issuing an injunction against it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rIqqbd