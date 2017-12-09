FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nuns cannot join Pennsylvania lawsuit over ACA religious exemption - judge
December 9, 2017 / 1:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nuns cannot join Pennsylvania lawsuit over ACA religious exemption - judge

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Philadelphia on Friday refused to let the Little Sisters of the Poor order of nuns intervene as a party to oppose Pennsylvania’s challenge to the Trump administration’s October expansion of the religious exemption to Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said the Catholic nuns’ previous U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the contraceptive mandate did not give it the right to intervene in this case, and that its interest in upholding the expanded exemption is adequately represented by the federal defendants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yPQQPg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
