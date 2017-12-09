Nuns cannot join Pennsylvania lawsuit over ACA religious exemption - judge

A federal judge in Philadelphia on Friday refused to let the Little Sisters of the Poor order of nuns intervene as a party to oppose Pennsylvania’s challenge to the Trump administration’s October expansion of the religious exemption to Affordable Care Act’s contraceptive mandate.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said the Catholic nuns’ previous U.S. Supreme Court challenge to the contraceptive mandate did not give it the right to intervene in this case, and that its interest in upholding the expanded exemption is adequately represented by the federal defendants.

