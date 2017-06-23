FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaleo countersues Express Scripts in drug price hike case
June 23, 2017 / 8:07 PM / 2 months ago

Kaleo countersues Express Scripts in drug price hike case

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Kaleo Inc has responded to Express Scripts Inc's claims it hiked the price of an emergency opioid overdose treatment to profiteer from the U.S. opioid epidemic by countersuing the pharmacy benefit manager over $5.3 million in improper invoices.

Kaleo filed its counterclaims on Thursday in federal court in St. Louis, a month after Express Scripts filed a lawsuit related to the Richmond, Virginia-based company's decision to raise the price of a two-pack of overdose treatment Evzio from $575 to $3,750 between 2014 and 2016.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s0IvX9

