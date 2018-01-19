FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 10:01 PM / in 2 hours

Express Scripts unit beats charity donation whistleblower lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit claiming that a specialty pharmacy later acquired by Express Scripts Holding Co paid kickbacks disguised as charitable donations in exchange for patient referrals.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia said ex-Accredo Health Group Inc employee Steve Greenfield had not shown a sufficient link between the donations and any reimbursement claim by company to government healthcare programs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Di2SAN

