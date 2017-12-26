3rd Circuit declines to reconsider revival of 'wasted' eye drops lawsuit

A divided federal appeals court has declined to reconsider a ruling that reinstated a lawsuit by consumers claiming the manufacturers of prescription eye drops were packaging them in a way that resulted in “wasted” medications.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia on Friday split 3-3 on whether it should rehear the case, with some judges in a dissent saying they believed the consumers lacked standing to pursue the proposed class action. A tie on a motion for rehearing is counted as an affirmance.

