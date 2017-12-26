FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 26, 2017 / 11:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

3rd Circuit declines to reconsider revival of 'wasted' eye drops lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court has declined to reconsider a ruling that reinstated a lawsuit by consumers claiming the manufacturers of prescription eye drops were packaging them in a way that resulted in “wasted” medications.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia on Friday split 3-3 on whether it should rehear the case, with some judges in a dissent saying they believed the consumers lacked standing to pursue the proposed class action. A tie on a motion for rehearing is counted as an affirmance.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BTO66J

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.