FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 27, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Federal appeals court dismisses consumer lawsuit over wasted eye drops

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit by consumers claiming that Novartis AG’s Alcon Laboratories and a number of other manufacturers of prescription eye drops were packaging them in a way that resulted in wasted medications.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that federal law preempts the consumers’ claims under various states’ law because the companies cannot change how the eye drop medications are bottled without the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PFYMsO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.