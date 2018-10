Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has won dismissal of Novartis AG’s claim that two of its biologic drugs willfully infringed a now-expired patent on gene expression technology.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan federal court ruled on Wednesday that Novartis failed to offer any allegations of “egregious” conduct that would support its claim that Regeneron willfully infringed the so-called ‘688 patent.

