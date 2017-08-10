FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Whistleblowers cannot intervene in podiatrist's criminal case - 9th Circ.
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 days ago

Whistleblowers cannot intervene in podiatrist's criminal case - 9th Circ.

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that two former employees who brought a whistleblower lawsuit against a California podiatrist could not intervene in a related criminal case to obtain a share of the $1.2 million he forfeited to the government.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled the ex-employees lacked standing to intervene in the criminal case against Neil Van Dyck, who pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vTElky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.