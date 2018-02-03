Justice Department defends whistleblower law's constitutionality

The U.S. Justice Department is defending the constitutionality of a law that allows whistleblowers to pursue lawsuits on its behalf against companies accused of defrauding the government when the agency opts against pursuing the cases itself.

The Justice Department in a brief filed this week urged the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to reject arguments by a Utah-based healthcare system that those provisions of the False Claims Act violate the U.S. Constitution.

