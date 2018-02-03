FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Westlaw News
February 3, 2018 / 12:05 AM / in an hour

Justice Department defends whistleblower law's constitutionality

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department is defending the constitutionality of a law that allows whistleblowers to pursue lawsuits on its behalf against companies accused of defrauding the government when the agency opts against pursuing the cases itself.

The Justice Department in a brief filed this week urged the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver to reject arguments by a Utah-based healthcare system that those provisions of the False Claims Act violate the U.S. Constitution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nBBQOj

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.