U.S. seeks dismissal of 'white coat marketing' cases against drugmakers

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday moved to dismiss at least five lawsuits alleging drugmakers including Biogen Inc, Eli Lilly and Co and Bayer AG improperly used nurses to essentially act as undercover sales representatives.

The government said in briefs filed in federal courts in Massachusetts, Texas, Illinois and Pennsylvania that it had concluded the allegations that the companies used nurses hired by outside contractors to illegally promote their drugs “lack sufficient factual and legal support.”

