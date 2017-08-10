FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Whistleblowers cannot intervene in podiatrist's criminal case - 9th Circ.
August 10, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 2 months ago

Whistleblowers cannot intervene in podiatrist's criminal case - 9th Circ.

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that two former employees who brought a whistleblower lawsuit against a California podiatrist could not intervene in a related criminal case to obtain a share of the $1.2 million he forfeited to the government.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled the ex-employees lacked standing to intervene in the criminal case against Neil Van Dyck, who pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vTElky

