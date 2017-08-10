Whistleblowers cannot intervene in podiatrist's criminal case - 9th Circ.

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that two former employees who brought a whistleblower lawsuit against a California podiatrist could not intervene in a related criminal case to obtain a share of the $1.2 million he forfeited to the government.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco ruled the ex-employees lacked standing to intervene in the criminal case against Neil Van Dyck, who pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and was sentenced in 2016 to three years in prison.

