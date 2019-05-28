Case to Watch: 3rd Circuit to consider how DOJ can toss whistleblower cases

A federal appeals court in Philadelphia could soon add its voice to a circuit split over the extent to which the U.S. Justice Department has the discretion to dismiss whistleblower lawsuits it does not back.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals this month scheduled arguments for July 2 in an appeal by a Delaware man who says his lawsuit against a child advocacy center was wrongly dismissed at the Justice Department’s request without him being afforded a hearing to argue against it.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30Pi9oP