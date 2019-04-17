Judge rejects DOJ's 'arbitrary' bid to toss UCB whistleblower lawsuit

A federal judge has rejected a closely watched bid by the U.S. Justice Department to toss a whistleblower lawsuit against drugmaker UCB Inc, calling its request “arbitrary.”

Monday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Staci Yandle in East St. Louis, Illinois marks a victory for National Healthcare Analysis Group. The case was one of 10 filed by entities it controlled against pharmaceutical companies such as Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc that the Justice Department had asked to be dismissed.

