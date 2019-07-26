Judge rejects Medicare kickback claims against Illinois businessman

A federal judge on Friday ruled that a whistleblower had failed at trial to establish that an Illinois businessman and several healthcare companies he ran had engaged in an illegal kickback scheme.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman in Chicago ruled that Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud LLC had failed at trial to present evidence showing Asif Sayeed’s companies engaged in a “quid pro quo” that violated the Anti-Kickback Statute.

