Medical judgments can be 'false' under the False Claims Act - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday held that a whistleblower does not need to show that a doctor’s clinical opinion that certain treatment is medically necessary is objectively false to pursue claims that the opinion led Medicare to be improperly billed.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived a lawsuit claiming the now-closed Gardens Regional Hospital and Medical Center in Los Angeles submitted claims to Medicare falsely certifying patients’ inpatient hospitalizations were medically necessary.

