Stallergenes Greer defeats whistleblower lawsuit over allergenic extract blends

Allergy treatment manufacturer Stallergenes Greer has won the dismissal of a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of selling unlicensed custom blends of allergenic extracts to doctors that were then billed to government healthcare programs.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Bell in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday ruled two ex-employees pursuing the case on the government’s behalf lacked sufficient evidence showing the company knowingly violated the law.

