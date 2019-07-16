Urine drug test manufacturer wins dismissal of whistleblower lawsuit

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that a fast-growing North Carolina-based manufacturer of urine drug test analyzers fueled its growth through a marketing scheme that defrauded Medicare and Medicaid.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco ruled that the lawsuit lacked sufficient details regarding Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corp’s alleged scheme to support a claim under the False Claims Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Z4SGq0