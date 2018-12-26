Westlaw News
December 26, 2018 / 4:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. recovered $2.9 billion in False Claims Act cases in 2018

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Justice Department has disclosed that the government obtained more than $2.88 billion in settlements and judgments in 2018 in cases seeking to recover taxpayer money paid out based on false claims, the lowest amount since 2009.

Data released on Friday showed a major drop in recoveries during the fiscal year that ended on Sept. 30 compared to the $3.47 billion the federal government obtained in 2017 in cases filed under the False Claims Act.

