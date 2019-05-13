Westlaw News
May 13, 2019 / 9:18 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Supreme Court extends time for whistleblowers to file cases

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a grace period that can extend the statute of limitations for filing lawsuits under the federal whistleblower law to 10 years applies not just to the U.S. government but also to whistleblowers whose cases it does not join.

The justices rejected arguments by Cochise Consultancy and Parsons Corporation that a whistleblower’s lawsuit accusing the defense contractors of defrauding the U.S. Defense Department for work they performed in Iraq was filed too late.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/30gmQYx

