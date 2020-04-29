Whistleblower lawyer’s Medicare kickback claims against businessman revived

A federal appeals court on Wednesday gave a whistleblower a second shot at establishing an Illinois businessman and several healthcare companies he runs had engaged in an illegal kickback scheme.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it was concerned a Chicago federal judge applied the wrong standard in finding Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud LLC failed to establish Asif Sayeed’s companies received referrals in exchange for kickbacks.

