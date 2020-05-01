Westlaw News
May 1, 2020 / 12:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Whistleblower lawyers prep for COVID-19 litigation boom

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Whistleblower lawyers are preparing for an anticipated surge in cases alleging fraud or mismanagement related to the federal government’s $2 trillion-plus in spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support hospitals and struggling businesses.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers say they are already fielding calls about potential coronavirus-related whistleblower cases. And, defense attorneys say they also expect spending under the CARES Act will spur a new era of False Claims Act litigation by whistleblowers - and a jump in probes by the U.S. Justice Department, which investigates their claims.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3f8AMeD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below