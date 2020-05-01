Whistleblower lawyers prep for COVID-19 litigation boom

Whistleblower lawyers are preparing for an anticipated surge in cases alleging fraud or mismanagement related to the federal government’s $2 trillion-plus in spending to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and support hospitals and struggling businesses.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers say they are already fielding calls about potential coronavirus-related whistleblower cases. And, defense attorneys say they also expect spending under the CARES Act will spur a new era of False Claims Act litigation by whistleblowers - and a jump in probes by the U.S. Justice Department, which investigates their claims.

