Whistleblower seeks appellate revival of pharma lawsuits over DOJ's objections

A federal appeals court on Wednesday appeared divided over whether the U.S. Department of Justice had unfettered discretion to seek the dismissal of two whistleblower lawsuits accusing drugmakers Eli Lilly and Co and Bayer AG of kickback schemes.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans weighed whether a lower court judge at the Justice Department’s request correctly dismissed two lawsuits by entities controlled by National Healthcare Analysis Group over the organization’s objections.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31lFMXf