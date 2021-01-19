Q&A: Jones Day's Stephen Sozio on COVID-19, FCA recoveries and better qui tam lawyers

Last week, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that it had recovered $2.2 million from False Claims Act cases in fiscal year 2020, the lowest recovery since 2008. The decrease came amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and following the DOJ’s announcement in 2018 that it would seek dismissal of meritless False Claims Act cases filed by whistleblowers.

Stephen Sozio, leader of Jones Day’s healthcare and life sciences practice, talked to Reuters about the reasons for the drop and what to expect in the future.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38YdV4p