Circuit weighs ban on electric shock device for developmentally disabled patients

A Massachusetts school for the developmentally disabled, and parents of its students, on Friday urged a federal appeals court to overturn a federal ban on its controversial use of electric shock devices to correct aggressive or self-harming behavior in adults and children.

Max Stern of Todd & Weld, arguing for the parents, and Michael Flammia of Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott, for the Judge Rotenberg Educational Center, told the D.C. Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ban exceeded the agency’s authority by regulating the practice of medicine.

