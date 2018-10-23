Judge dismisses nonprofit's lawsuit over FDA drug-trial consent forms

A federal judge has dismissed for a second time a lawsuit by California-based nonprofit against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over the warnings given to people who participate in clinical drug trials, finding that the organization lacks standing.

Judge James Boasberg in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia dismissed an earlier version of the lawsuit in April, but gave the organization, Center for Responsible Science (CRS), a second chance to plead its case. The judge ruled Monday that new details about CRS’ mission and activities were not enough to give it standing.

