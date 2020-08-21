Westlaw News
August 21, 2020 / 11:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Obamacare insurers blast Quinn Emanuel's 'grossly excessive' $185 mln fee bid

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A group of health insurers have objected to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s request for nearly $185 million in fees for its role in obtaining a $3.7 billion payout for a class of insurers through Obamacare, calling the amount “grossly excessive.”

The insurers, mostly UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser Permanente affiliates represented by Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, said in a filing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Thursday that Quinn Emanuel had overstated its role in the class action, and that $8.8 million would be a fair award.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l4zap7

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below