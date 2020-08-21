Obamacare insurers blast Quinn Emanuel's 'grossly excessive' $185 mln fee bid

A group of health insurers have objected to Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan’s request for nearly $185 million in fees for its role in obtaining a $3.7 billion payout for a class of insurers through Obamacare, calling the amount “grossly excessive.”

The insurers, mostly UnitedHealthcare and Kaiser Permanente affiliates represented by Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton, said in a filing in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims on Thursday that Quinn Emanuel had overstated its role in the class action, and that $8.8 million would be a fair award.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3l4zap7