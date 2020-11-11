Federal Circuit revives patent dispute over nighttime urination drug

A federal appeals court has revived a claim by Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc to have its scientists listed as inventors on patents related to drugs for frequent night urination, whose currently listed inventor is a scientist who once consulted for the company.

A unanimous panel of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found Tuesday that a lower court judge engaged in a “rush to judgment” in concluding that Ferring was estopped from challenging scientist Seymour Fein’s inventorship of the patents. The decision is a setback for two companies Fein founded, Serenity Pharmaceuticals and Reprise Biopharmaceutics.

