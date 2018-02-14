Ferring loses court bid for five-year exclusivity for Prepopik

A federal judge has declined to force the Food and Drug Administration to grant Ferring Pharmaceuticals a five-year period of marketing exclusivity for its pre-colonoscopy drug Prepopik.

U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras in Washington, D.C. denied Ferring’s request for the order despite ruling in 2016 that the FDA’s decision to not extend the drugmaker’s exclusivity from three to five years was “arbitrary and capricious.”

