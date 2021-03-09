Cryo tank maker must face defective-design claims after fertility clinic failure

A cryopreservation tank manufacturer must face claims over the failure of one of its tanks at a San Francisco fertility clinic that resulted in the destruction of thousands of embryos and eggs, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Corley on Monday denied Chart Industries Inc’s motion for summary judgment, setting the stage for trials in the litigation, which includes claims by more than 200 Pacific Fertility Center patients.

