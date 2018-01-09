FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 9, 2018 / 12:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

GSK fights decision allowing Louisiana to sue over generic Flonase delay

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

GlaxoSmithKline is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision finding a previous class action settlement did not block the state of Louisiana from suing the drugmaker for trying to delay generic versions of its spray Flonase.

GSK on Friday asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in Philadelphia to review a three-judge panel’s decision that it said exempted states from the typical rule that class members must opt out of a settlement to pursue individual cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGPDYq

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.