GSK fights decision allowing Louisiana to sue over generic Flonase delay

GlaxoSmithKline is urging a federal appeals court to reconsider its decision finding a previous class action settlement did not block the state of Louisiana from suing the drugmaker for trying to delay generic versions of its spray Flonase.

GSK on Friday asked the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in Philadelphia to review a three-judge panel’s decision that it said exempted states from the typical rule that class members must opt out of a settlement to pursue individual cases.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qGPDYq