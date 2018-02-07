GSK loses bid to overturn ruling allowing Louisiana's Flonase case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday said it will not reconsider a decision to allow the state of Louisiana to bring antitrust claims against GlaxoSmithKline, even though it did not opt out of a related, previous class action settlement.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal in Philadelphia rejected GSK’s bid to have the full court to review a decision holding Louisiana’s sovereign immunity meant it was not bound by a deal resolving claims the drugmaker tried to delay generic versions of its allergy spray Flonase.

