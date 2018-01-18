FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 12:59 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. Chamber backs GSK bid to reverse ruling allowing Louisiana lawsuit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is supporting GlaxoSmithKline’s bid to overturn a court decision allowing the state of Louisiana to bring antitrust claims against the drugmaker even though it did not opt out of a related, previous class action settlement.

The Chamber filed a brief on Tuesday asking the full 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia to review a three-judge panel’s decision holding Louisiana’s sovereign immunity meant it was not bound by a deal resolving claims that GSK tried to delay generic versions of its allergy drug Flonase.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mST6yO

