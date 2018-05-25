Florida pain management practice resolves U.S. billing probe

A Florida pain management practice has agreed to pay more than $1.49 million as part of a deal that resolved claims it billed government healthcare programs for medically unnecessary urine drug tests, the U.S. Justice Department said on Friday.

The settlement with Riverside Spine & Pain Physicians LLC resolves allegations first raised in a whistleblower lawsuit filed by a former employee of the Jacksonville, Florida-based practice, which specializes in treating acute and chronic pain.

