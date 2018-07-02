FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 2, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Florida urogynecology network settles U.S. billing case for $1.7 mln

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Florida-based network of urogynecologists has agreed to pay $1.7 million to resolve claims it billed federal healthcare programs for procedures that were not performed or at inflated cost, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The civil settlement with FWC Urogynecology LLC will resolve an investigation prompted by a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Orlando, Florida, by a former physician’s assistant employed by one of its clinics.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2tY0VpB

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.