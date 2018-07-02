Florida urogynecology network settles U.S. billing case for $1.7 mln

A Florida-based network of urogynecologists has agreed to pay $1.7 million to resolve claims it billed federal healthcare programs for procedures that were not performed or at inflated cost, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

The civil settlement with FWC Urogynecology LLC will resolve an investigation prompted by a 2016 whistleblower lawsuit filed in federal court in Orlando, Florida, by a former physician’s assistant employed by one of its clinics.

