FDA loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over food additive rule

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration must face a lawsuit by consumer groups challenging a rule they say will allow manufacturers to secretly decide what chemicals can be added to processed foods without agency approval, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan on Wednesday found that while three of the five groups who filed the lawsuit lacked standing, the Center for Food Safety and Environmental Defense Fund could proceed with their claims.

