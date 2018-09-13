FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 8:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA loses bid to dismiss lawsuit over food additive rule

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration must face a lawsuit by consumer groups challenging a rule they say will allow manufacturers to secretly decide what chemicals can be added to processed foods without agency approval, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Vernon Broderick in Manhattan on Wednesday found that while three of the five groups who filed the lawsuit lacked standing, the Center for Food Safety and Environmental Defense Fund could proceed with their claims.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
