Lawsuit seeks to force FDA to establish food testing program

Two food safety groups have filed a lawsuit seeking to force the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to implement a congressionally-mandated testing program aimed at detecting foodborne illness outbreaks after years of inaction.

The Center for Food Safety and Center for Environmental Health filed the lawsuit Monday in San Francisco federal court after pursuing two earlier cases over the FDA’s implementation of other parts of 2011’s Food Safety Modernization Act.

