January 31, 2019 / 11:02 PM / in 2 hours

Allergan's Forest must face off-label marketing lawsuit - 1st Circuit

Nate Raymond

A federal appeals court has revived a lawsuit accusing Allergan PLC’s Forest Laboratories of misleading the public about the effectiveness of its antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro in treating children, but said the case could not proceed as a class action.

The 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston on Wednesday ruled that a lower-court judge erred in dismissing racketeering and state-law claims against Forest brought by a union health insurance fund and a parent whose child used both drugs.

