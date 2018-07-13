Fund seeks to revive lawsuit over Forest's antidepressant marketing

A union health benefits fund is appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit claiming that Allergan PLC’s Forest Laboratories misled the public about the effectiveness of its antidepressants Celexa and Lexapro in treating major depressive disorder in children.

The Painters and Allied Trades District Council 82 Health Care Fund argued in a brief filed on Thursday with the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that a lower-court judge incorrectly applied the law when he dismissed the case.

