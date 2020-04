PARIS, April 2 (Reuters) - France’s telecoms regulator Arcep said on Thursday it has postponed a 5G frequencies auction due to the coronavirus outbreak spread.

Arcep also said in a statement that new date for auction would be set depending on the evolution of the health crisis.

Telecoms companies Bouygues Telecom, Free Mobile , Orange and SFR have all qualified to participate the auction, the watchdog said. (Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)